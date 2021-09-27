Steve Daily’s self-published history book The Stock Car Ghosts, published earlier this year, has raised hundreds of pounds for the Rowans Hospice in Purbrook.

The book tells the true story of the 1955 American stock car tour across England, revisiting the early days of NASCAR and the origins of oval racing in the UK.

It also reveals what became of the USA team drivers, who were known to English fans as The White Ghosts.

Steve, who pledged to donate all the royalties from his book to the hospice, said: ‘I’m quite pleased it did quite well - we’ve had a few reviews in magazines.

‘Keith Barber has been a great help at Stock Car magazine, he did a nice review for us.

‘I’d like to thank everyone that has bought it as they’ve helped to raise the money.’

Steve launched an eBook version of The Stock Car Ghosts via Amazon on September 9 following the initial success of his book, which so far has raised more than £670 for the charity.

Steve said: ‘I posted the cheque to the hospice and Carol Milner wrote me a little letter saying thank you for the significant amount.’

The Rowans Hospice is close to Steve’s heart as the team cared for his father-in-law.

Carol, the director of people services and income generation at Rowans Hospice, said: ‘We were delighted when Steve told us of his plans, and we will be forever grateful for the fundraising that Steve is doing for the hospice.

‘Our fundraising opportunities were severely diminished during the Covid-19 pandemic with our shops closed and limited opportunity for face-to-face events, we really had to innovate in the way we carried out our fundraising events with much of it going online and it is this type of support that Steve is offering and the brilliant support from our community that has enabled the charity to continue during a very difficult period.’

Steve added: ‘I look forward to sending them additional cheques in the future.

‘I’m glad it’s taken off. Hopefully the eBook will kick things off a bit and get some more funds for the Rowans.’

