Waterlooville contestant Elli May Sait, who is 21 years old, has already progressed through the preliminary rounds of the competition.

Now she will represent Portsmouth in the finals, which are being held in Lancashire in November.

Elli May said: ‘The journey for me from the very beginning all the way to being awarded my title of Miss Portsmouth Galaxy UK has been full of so much love and support from my family and friends.

Elli May Sait is hoping to win the title of Miss Galaxy UK

‘This was an opportunity for me to gain further experience, as I’ve spent most of my years performing on stage and my focus now is to go further in my performing career and train in vocal coaching, so I can help inspire the younger generation.

‘My aim is to promote body positivity within the competition, so we can combat the stereotypes we view daily on social media.’

The winner of the England finals will go on to represent the country at the Miss Galaxy World competition.

Elli May said: ‘If I won the pageant and became Miss Galaxy UK, I would like to work on support schemes within schools and the community for younger girls who may be suffering with confidence issues. Also, it would be nice if I can bring the title down south.’

Elli May is representing Portsmouth in the competition.

In order to take part in the pageant, Elli May needs to raise £300 sponsorship.

Sponsors will be given the opportunity to have leaflets distributed to all guests at the final.

Elli May added: ‘In order to participate in the pageant, I am required to find sponsors to cover an entry fee of £300.

‘All sponsors will be able to provide marketing material which will be distributed at the finals, along with advertising on their website.’

Potential sponsors are invited to contact Elli May via Facebook at facebook.com/elli.sait.

