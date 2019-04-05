Waterlooville beauty spot named in top eight places to visit by a cycling retailer

A BRITISH cycling retailer has named a Waterlooville beauty spot in his top eight places to visit this spring.

Scott Snaith, founder of e-bike retailer 50cycles, is encouraging families across the country to visit St Hubert's Church in Idsworth, near Waterlooville, known to many as 'The Little Church in a Field'.

The 9th century building sits alone in a field in a completely unique setting, on the site of a deserted medieval village.

He said: 'As a keen cyclist myself I've been all over the country on an e-bike, and I've pulled together a list of the spots I think families should visit - especially when the sun's shining.

'And if you journey on an electric ‘e-bike’, you'll get even more out of your trip.

'If you're a slow cyclist, you'll go faster, and if you're a fast cyclist, you'll go further.

'If you're a mountain biker you'll enjoy more time on trails and spend less time getting up steep hills.

'And because you get everywhere faster, you can take your time and enjoy the journey.'

E-bikes charge from empty to full in a matter of hours and can be simultaneously powered by electricity as well as propelled by pedals.

Mr Snaith added: 'They allow people to maintain speed or ride up large hills with ease, aided by an electric motor.

'E-bikes are perfect for days out and have opened up a whole new world of adventure for everyone.

'There's a different type of e-bike for everyone - kids can use them, there's mountain bikes, urban bikes, e-scooters and more.'