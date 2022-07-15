Before they wrap up for the holidays, members of Waterlooville Boys’ Brigade took part in an award presentation recognising members’ achievements and held an end-of-year family BBQ at Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Classic BBQ food, brownies and a good game of rounders was enjoyed by all.

Chris Ware, company captain, said: ‘When we returned to BB activities in September we were unsure how much we would be able to do with various restrictions still in place for Covid-19 and people being understandably nervous about group meetings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘However, we have had a really successful year and have been able to welcome lots of new members throughout, so we are excited what we can do together when we get back in

September.’

Recent club activities have included games at Jubilee Park as well as a visit to Portsmouth Golf Centre to go on the driving range.

The whole company was welcomed by Waterlooville Bowls Club for an evening of lawn bowls.

Barbara Waters, club president, said: ‘Our members had a great time with the boys.

‘It was sheer pleasure to see, with the bowls bringing the two groups together.

‘It would be so good to have them again in the future.’

Chris added: ‘We were made very welcome by all the members at the club.

‘They all shared their tips and skills with the boys and kept them captivated throughout the evening.

‘We saw some great shots played.