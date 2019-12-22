Waterlooville church puts on 'live action' nativity scene with two live turkeys and a puppet camel

A CHURCH in Waterlooville has put its own spin on its first 'live action' nativity - with chess playing shepherds, a puppet camel, and two live turkeys.

Hart Plain Church, in Hart Plain Avenue, hosted its nativity story on Saturday, December 14, attracting more than 200 visitors.

Mary and Joseph - Helen and Matthew Patis - with Gregory the goat. Picture: Vernon Nash (141219-003)

The Christmas story was brought to life with congregation members playing roles including two wise men and one wise woman, shepherds passing the time with a game of chess, and a heavenly choir of angels.

The Rev Kate MacFarlane, who organised the event and has been a priest at the church for more than four years, said they wanted to bring the Christmas story to life for free and 'for the entire community.'

She said: 'We saw online another church doing a similar nativity and thought we could put one on.

‘Visitors have had a chance to experience the Christmas story thanks to members of our congregation acting out various scenes.

'It's been amazing how many people have come through - we will definitely do it again next year.'

The event gave people the opportunity to experience what 'Christmas is all about,' according to one Waterloovile resident.

The 37-year-old, who came with her seven-year old daughter and her daughter's friend, said: 'My daughter's friend is Hindu, and she is trying to explore different traditions.

'The church has put on a great event.'

Whilst a toy doll took the part of the baby Jesus, congregation member Helen Patis took on the role of Mary, with the 45-year-old having ‘great fun playing the mum of God.’

She said: ‘The event is not about getting visitors into the church – it’s about being there for the community.

‘We’ve had lots of positive feedback.’

Completing the manger scene were two donkeys from Mill Cottage Farm, as well as turkeys Gooble and Goop - who will be not be on any menus this Christmas and can look forward to a Boxing Day 'Survivors Party,' according to farmer Tom Main.

The church will be hosting a Carols by Candle Light service with the Chandlers Ford Boys Brigade Brass Band on Sunday December 22 at 6.30pm.