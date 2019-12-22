Waterlooville church puts on 'live action' nativity scene with two live turkeys and a puppet camel

A CHURCH in Waterlooville has put its own spin on its first 'live action' nativity - with chess playing shepherds, a puppet camel, and two live turkeys.
Hart Plain Church, in Hart Plain Avenue, hosted its nativity story on Saturday, December 14, attracting more than 200 visitors.
The Christmas story was brought to life with congregation members playing roles including two wise men and one wise woman, shepherds passing the time with a game of chess, and a heavenly choir of angels.
The Rev Kate MacFarlane, who organised the event and has been a priest at the church for more than four years, said they wanted to bring the Christmas story to life for free and 'for the entire community.'
She said: 'We saw online another church doing a similar nativity and thought we could put one on.
‘Visitors have had a chance to experience the Christmas story thanks to members of our congregation acting out various scenes.
'It's been amazing how many people have come through - we will definitely do it again next year.'
The event gave people the opportunity to experience what 'Christmas is all about,' according to one Waterloovile resident.
The 37-year-old, who came with her seven-year old daughter and her daughter's friend, said: 'My daughter's friend is Hindu, and she is trying to explore different traditions.
'The church has put on a great event.'
Whilst a toy doll took the part of the baby Jesus, congregation member Helen Patis took on the role of Mary, with the 45-year-old having ‘great fun playing the mum of God.’
She said: ‘The event is not about getting visitors into the church – it’s about being there for the community.
‘We’ve had lots of positive feedback.’
Completing the manger scene were two donkeys from Mill Cottage Farm, as well as turkeys Gooble and Goop - who will be not be on any menus this Christmas and can look forward to a Boxing Day 'Survivors Party,' according to farmer Tom Main.
The church will be hosting a Carols by Candle Light service with the Chandlers Ford Boys Brigade Brass Band on Sunday December 22 at 6.30pm.