This event, a women-led, ecumenical event, is organised by an international, inter-church movement and is celebrated in more than 170 countries.

A service will now take place at 2pm on Friday, July 23 at St George’s Church in St George’s Walk in Waterlooville

This was postponed from its original date in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the committee (Elizabeth White is top right) at the service last March

World Day of Prayer aims to highlight the thoughts of women from all parts of the world - their hopes, concerns, and prayers.

Elizabeth White, the coordinator of the World Day of Prayer committee, liaises between churches in Waterlooville, Cowplain, Widley, and Denmead.

Elizabeth, who lives in Cowplain and attends Sacred Heart Church, said: 'All are welcome to the event, it's reading and hymns for about an hour, and there's a lovely little booklet that goes along with the service.

The service booklet

'It's a wonderful way to connect with other people around the world, and although it's not happening in March, it's still very meaningful to be able to meet and pray together.

'It's a time when different countries are all praying together.’

The annual service has this year been prepared by women of the Republic of Vanuatu.

Women, men, and children of all ages are called on to ‘build a strong foundation’ and live in unity, love, and peace.

The Day of Prayer begins in Samoa and travels throughout the world.

For further information and resources, visit the website at wwdp.org.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron