Waterlooville couple overjoyed as they renew their wedding vows in 'emotional' Bedhampton ceremony

Twenty-five years after they tied the knot, Julie and Gary Madden wanted to do it all over again.

‘We just work together. He’s my best friend,’ smiles Julie.

The happy couple pose for pictures. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography.

The couple, from Waterlooville, renewed their vows at St Thomas’ Church, Bedhampton, on August 10, 2019, in front of their family and friends.

‘We decided to renew

our vows for our 25th

wedding anniversary. We have

been planning to do it for

a few years now,’ she says.

But Julie and Gary wanted to ensure the memory of their special day on August 13, 1994, lived on too.

Julie, 48, explains: ‘We wanted to combine some of the old things with the new. So we had our original wedding photos on the table, invited quite a few of the same guests and used Carla Mortimer for photographs who covered our wedding 25 years ago.

The Maddens renewed their vows in front of their friends and family. Picture: Carla Mortimer Photography

‘It was different because this time we had all the extras which we couldn’t afford the first time.

‘It was really emotional for our children Toni, Jamie and Ellie.’

And all those years later, Julie still found it hard to pick a dress.

‘I didn’t want to look like a bride and I didn’t want to look like the mother of the bride either.

‘But I loved it in the end.’

She admits she was more nervous to walk down the aisle the second time compared to in 1994.

‘I was really nervous. Twenty-five years ago we were too busy to be nervous. We were so young and had a young child, so this time it was different.

‘We loved the whole day,’ she laughs.

The couple enjoyed their reception at the Langstone Hotel with their friends and family.