Waterlooville dance school looks forward to Christmas performances of The Nutcracker at New Theatre Royal

DANCERS are celebrating a successful year as they look forward to a Christmas performing in a Portsmouth theatre.
Waterlooville-based dance school Sian Goddard Academy of Dance is an Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing school for students aged between two and 25 years.
Teacher Sian Goddard said: ‘After opening my school in February of 2017 I am delighted to have more than 110 pupils who attend weekly lessons in ballet, tap, modern, acrobatics, musical theatre and more.
‘Our first show in October 2018 was a huge success, we were so excited to be invited to audition to supply the dancers for the Christmas production of The Nutcracker.’
A top performance won the group the contract, and they are now looking forward to performing in two shows a day at The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth from December 13 to 31.
Sian added: ‘I am so proud of the students all representing the Sian Goddard Academy of Dance.’