Waterlooville dance school looks forward to Christmas performances of The Nutcracker at New Theatre Royal

DANCERS are celebrating a successful year as they look forward to a Christmas performing in a Portsmouth theatre.

Waterlooville-based dance school Sian Goddard Academy of Dance is an Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing school for students aged between two and 25 years.

Sian Goddard Academy of Dance will be performing in The Nutcracker at The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth this Christmas. Back row L-R: Armani Spurway, Erin Barnes, Mia Dawson, Ellie Ryder, Lois Tooes, Katie Redman, Jessica-Mai Calladine. Front row L-R: Lottie Gough, Jasmine Calladine, Heidi Gough, Lucy Rockett, Penny Rawlinson

Teacher Sian Goddard said: ‘After opening my school in February of 2017 I am delighted to have more than 110 pupils who attend weekly lessons in ballet, tap, modern, acrobatics, musical theatre and more.

‘Our first show in October 2018 was a huge success, we were so excited to be invited to audition to supply the dancers for the Christmas production of The Nutcracker.’

A top performance won the group the contract, and they are now looking forward to performing in two shows a day at The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth from December 13 to 31.

Sian added: ‘I am so proud of the students all representing the Sian Goddard Academy of Dance.’