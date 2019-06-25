Waterlooville family endure 8 weeks of hell after back garden drain spews 'turds and toilet roll'

A FAMILY have been left to clean up faeces and filthy loo roll oozing into their garden after their landlord failed to fix a clogged drain.

Electrician Roy Martin, from Waterlooville, has hit out at the Guinness Partnership for ‘neglecting' his family after raw sewage from his Durley Avenue home began spewing from a manhole cover in his back garden almost nine weeks ago.

Left, the clogged drain and right, Michelle Egan and her partner Roy Martin. Picture: Sarah Standing (240619-9607)

The 36-year-old, who lives with his daughter, his partner Michelle Egan and her two children has been forced to bag up the muck by hand after a trio of contractors were unable to eliminate the problem.

One said the issue was the result of his home’s drainage system ‘backing up on itself’, and allegedly found ‘lumps of grout, screws and brackets’ with a camera, thought to be from a bathroom refurb before the family moved in two years ago.

‘When it began there was water seeping from the edge of the manhole cover,' said Mr Martin.

‘But it got to the stage where it lifted and turds and toilet roll were coming out from underneath it.

Roy Martin (36) with his partner Michelle Egan (32) next to the drain which has been clogging up. Picture: Sarah Standing (240619-1565)

‘I’ve had to physically pick up what I can and put it in a bag so it’s not sat there.

‘We’ve had to avoid that side of the garden but because it’s summer the heat seems to make it smell worse. The smell is unreal.’

Mr Martin claims being close to the waste left him off work with sickness and diarrhoea and believes it even affected Michelle's severely disabled 10-year-old son, Neo, who has a chromosome disorder and came down with gastroenteritis.

Michelle, a 32-year-old lunch time assistant at Neo’s special school, Rachel Madocks, said: ‘He was hospitalised overnight whilst they took his bloods and everything else.

The drain in the family's back garden. Picture: Roy Martin

‘He was severely dehydrated because he didn't keep anything down and he went into starvation mode.

‘I know it’s because of this problem because he hasn’t been unwell for a long time.'

What now remains of the flooding is a contaminated mound of filth, after faeces from the drain spilled onto green waste from Mr Martin’s previous efforts at landscaping his garden.

A spokeswoman for the Guinness Partnership said: ‘The drain has been cleared and we are arranging for the contaminated soil to be removed as soon as possible.’