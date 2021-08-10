Held on August 6 - the date of the group’s 15th anniversary - the event was opened by mayor of Havant, cllr Rosy Raines.

To mark the occasion, members hosted a number of stalls representing its various interest groups at Waterlooville Community Centre.

Visitors were invited to speak to members and learn more about what the group does.

U3A team and visitors at Waterlooville Community Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Waterlooville’s U3A group has more than 800 members, with 100 self-organising interest clubs.

U3A is aimed at people in their ‘third age’ who are retired and semi-retired, and offers a wide range of activities and opportunities to people no longer in full-time employment.

Kevin Stock, group liaison and webmaster of Waterlooville U3A, said: ‘It went very well, a great success.

U3A team, Kevin Stock, mayor of Havant Rosy Raines, Heather Leach, Barbara Legg and Jo Derham at Waterlooville Community Centre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The mayor opened the event and stayed all afternoon, which was very kind of her.

‘We had more than 30 people join the U3A and nearly 200 groups for them to join.’

