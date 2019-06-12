Waterlooville homes could be without electricity until 11.59pm amid power cut

HOMES across six postcodes could be left without electricity until just before midnight because of a power cut.

A fault is currently affecting five streets in Waterlooville – Southwick Road, Harvest Road, Yew Tree Gardens, Roman Green and Hatchmore Road.

Southwick Road, in Waterlooville, which is among the locations affected by the power cut. Picture: Google Street View

The issue, which is not yet known, was reported at 2.31pm and could persist until 11.59pm, SSEN’s website says.

A message on the firm’s website also said: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

‘If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference FJ7918.’