Waterlooville man, 26, who went missing three days ago found by Portsmouth police

POLICE have found a man from Waterlooville who went missing three days ago.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:58 am

Alan Monk, 26, disappeared on Friday evening at 9.30pm.

It was believed he had left his home in Partridge Gardens on Saturday morning.

Alan Monk was found after he went missing on Friday. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers were concerned for Mr Monk’s welfare, but he has since been found.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal to locate Alan Monk from Waterlooville, who was reported missing.

‘We are pleased to update you that he has been located this morning.’

