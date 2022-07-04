Waterlooville man, 26, who went missing three days ago found by Portsmouth police

Alan Monk, 26, disappeared on Friday evening at 9.30pm.
It was believed he had left his home in Partridge Gardens on Saturday morning.
Read More
Read MoreHampshire police officer Liam Porter charged with sexually assaulting woman whil...
Officers were concerned for Mr Monk’s welfare, but he has since been found.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘You may have seen our appeal to locate Alan Monk from Waterlooville, who was reported missing.
‘We are pleased to update you that he has been located this morning.’