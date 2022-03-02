Georgie Watts, 29, was inspired to help two-year-old Ezekiel Stedman when she found out he attended the same nursery as her daughter, Nancy, Growing Places Mill Hill nursery. It’s there that she discovered he suffered with a severe brain condition that affected almost every aspect of his life.

At 12 months old, doctors said that Ezekiel presented symptoms of Leukodystrophy disorder – which affects about one in 7,000 babies – and damages the white matter of the brain.

However, despite endless amounts of tests and scans, Georgie says there are still no answers as to what is causing the damage.

Ezekiel’s development is significantly delayed and he cannot walk, talk or crawl.

His family were told he would not survive past the age of two.

However, nearly two years on, warrior tot Ezekiel is still battling his condition and his family are no closer to finding a diagnosis.

Mum, Georgie, is eager to help Ezekiel’s mum, Paula Kemish, by raising cash to fund specialist care.

She hopes this money could help uncover the root cause of Ezekiel’s brain condition and give him a better life – or at the very least fund newer sensory equipment and more suitable household necessities to aid his comfort.

She said: ‘I was going to run the Great South Run anyway.

‘Jess who cares for him at nursery had tried to raise money for him before so I came to her and I said I'd like to help.

‘His mum is completely over the moon that we're doing this.

‘They've been struggling to raise money for him and I just felt like they needed some more support around it.

‘[Ezekiel] has on-the-clock care as he often has seizures and stops breathing.

‘He has to be in a wheelchair and he has to have a lot of equipment.

‘He has seizures a lot, so at night time his body will completely tense up and he'll be in severe pain so he doesn't really sleep.’

Georgie says this cash could potentially fund flights and accommodation to other countries to seek expert advice or tests which could bring the family much needed new information.

She adds: ‘If Ezekiel can't fly or they can't raise enough money then the money will go to just making his life a bit better so newer equipment, better chairs for him like sensory equipment.

‘That's the only way that he can go through life because he can't do things like soft play. He can't do those normal things.’

