The Waterlooville branch of the Royal Naval Association invited members and local clubs and pubs to take part in their charity darts competition – resulting a fundraising haul of £1068, which has been split between two charities close to the clubs heart.

The money has been donated to Forgotten Veterans UK – who have a retreat based in Eastney – and the British Heart Foundation.

Chairman of the club, Andrew Beattie, said: ‘We actively support the forgotten veterans anyway as a royal navy association, but we also have a lot of members who aren't military so we opened up the floor to them and asked them who they would like to support and they chose the British Heart Foundation.

Members of the Waterlooville Royal Naval Association present two £534 cheques to the British Heart foundation and Forgotten Veterans UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club felt a particular pull towards the British Heart Foundation after losing one of their long-time members, Tony Read, to a heart attack in August 2021.

‘He was a local Waterlooville chap and did a lot for the club, he loved the club,’ added Andrew.

The social club based in Aston Road, Waterlooville, is comprised of current and former Naval Service personnel as well as relatives and supporters of the country’s Royal Navy. The club hosted a total 10 dart matches over the course of 20 weeks – each week inviting a different club or pub to take part.

Members of the Waterlooville Royal Naval Association raise £534 for the British Heart foundation, received by David Whitaker, manager of the Waterlooville shop.

‘We were really pleased, we didn’t expect to get £100 from each darts match,’ said Andrew.

‘It started off as a bit of fun but the turnout was amazing, everyone enjoyed it,’ he added.

Following the success of the event, the club which has around 300 members, is hoping to continue hosting the charity matches again next year.

‘Although we’re a charity ourselves, we’re still big in supporting other charities,’ added Andrew.

Members of the Waterlooville Royal Naval Association raise £534 for the Forgotten Veterans UK, received by Gary Sprakes.

The club hosts monthly events from dances, to themed nights and just general socialising.

one is normally quite a big event where everybody gets dressed up like a 70s night, or a hippy night and we have food and singers come along,’ said Andrew.