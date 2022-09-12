Waterlooville Naval Association host charity dart matches and raise over £1000 for charities in memory of former member
A GROUP of Waterlooville veterans has raised over £1000 for two charities close to their hearts after losing one of their members a year ago.
The Waterlooville branch of the Royal Naval Association invited members and local clubs and pubs to take part in their charity darts competition – resulting a fundraising haul of £1068, which has been split between two charities close to the clubs heart.
The money has been donated to Forgotten Veterans UK – who have a retreat based in Eastney – and the British Heart Foundation.
Chairman of the club, Andrew Beattie, said: ‘We actively support the forgotten veterans anyway as a royal navy association, but we also have a lot of members who aren't military so we opened up the floor to them and asked them who they would like to support and they chose the British Heart Foundation.
Most Popular
-
1
Woman who used fake copy of disabled mum’s Blue Badge exposed as fraudster, but asks: 'Why have I got a ticket?'
-
2
Woman who went missing in Southsea has been found, police say
-
3
The Queen: When will the one minute's silence be for the Queen?
-
4
Portsmouth fox has taken up residence in North End garden
-
5
80-year-old man who went missing in Portsmouth has been found
The club felt a particular pull towards the British Heart Foundation after losing one of their long-time members, Tony Read, to a heart attack in August 2021.
‘He was a local Waterlooville chap and did a lot for the club, he loved the club,’ added Andrew.
Read More
The social club based in Aston Road, Waterlooville, is comprised of current and former Naval Service personnel as well as relatives and supporters of the country’s Royal Navy. The club hosted a total 10 dart matches over the course of 20 weeks – each week inviting a different club or pub to take part.
‘We were really pleased, we didn’t expect to get £100 from each darts match,’ said Andrew.
‘It started off as a bit of fun but the turnout was amazing, everyone enjoyed it,’ he added.
Following the success of the event, the club which has around 300 members, is hoping to continue hosting the charity matches again next year.
‘Although we’re a charity ourselves, we’re still big in supporting other charities,’ added Andrew.
The club hosts monthly events from dances, to themed nights and just general socialising.
one is normally quite a big event where everybody gets dressed up like a 70s night, or a hippy night and we have food and singers come along,’ said Andrew.
‘It’s a really friendly little club.’