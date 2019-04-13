Waterlooville schoolboy’s cancer appeal in memory of dad and support of grandfather

FOR THE second time in two years a schoolboy will be taking to the water to raise money for Cancer Research and to remember his dad who tragically lost his battle with the disease.

Year 7 Horndean Technology College pupil, Jake Clarke, 11, is to complete a triathlon to raise money after the family were informed that his grandfather’s prostate cancer had sadly spread.

Jake Clarke and his mum Michelle Clark 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (170626-1269)

In July 2017, Jake, from Waterlooville, raised £2000 in in memory of his dad Matt Clarke, who sadly lost his life at just 27 years old after developing a brain tumour.

Jake said: ‘For a second time I am going to try and raise money for a cause very close to my heart. As well as raising money in memory of my dad, who lost his fight against cancer in 2011, I am also fighting for my granddad, Ian, who is battling prostate cancer.’

To raise money, Jake has devised his own triathlon course in which he hopes to beat his previous record of 36 swimming pool lengths.

Jake's dad Matt Clarke

Jake added: ‘My plan is to run from my house to school and then ride from school to Waterlooville swimming pool where I hope to beat my last swim of 36 lengths.’

Having set an initial target of £100, Jake has already raised £700.

Mother Michelle Clark, 34, said: ‘I am very proud of Jake – it is amazing for someone of his age to be doing something like this. He was inspired to raise money for a second time after hearing about his grandfather.’

Jake added: ‘I want to push myself and to raise money for a cause that impacts on many people’s lives. If people can help me raise money for this cause then hopefully we can help sufferers keep fighting against cancer.’

Anyone who would like to donate money to support Jake’s fundraising can do so at

http://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jakes-tri?fbclid=IwAR1POs-5dgm-bl3O4peEhYKQxIBt50a8zCAtAgqYLDC5xH6GL7xeeieJMlY