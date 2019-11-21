We Can Do It awards 2019: Best Art or Community Project - Gosportarians

Have your say

ART and community projects come in all kinds of shapes and sizes.

From large-scale festivals that draw in thousands, to art exhibitions with a powerful message, there’s always something going on for people to enjoy.

Gosportarians and PCaSO worked together to put on a prostate cancer screening day at Bay House School and nearly 300 men attended

But other community events provide a vital service to people, either raising awareness of key issues or directly helping others.

It is in this element that the Gosportarians – a community group based in Gosport – thrives.

The Gosportarians hold a number of events every year, from dog shows to car events and music festivals, while also helping out with other projects across the town.

This year, judges of The News’ We Can Do It awards were impressed by their prostate screening event, which led to a number of men actually receiving a diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘We formed the Gosportarians three years ago to try and bring thousands of people across Gosport together.

‘The money we raise from our events goes straight back into out community, which we absolutely love serving.

‘Our prostate event was able to get some men diagnosed and we were very happy with that.'

Fellow Gosportarian Rachel Webber added: ‘Winning the award for Best Art or Community Project is definitely a shock.

‘We really weren’t expecting to win.’

But the Gosportarians won't be resting on their laurels any time soon.

On November 30 they will start their Christmas fundraiser, touring Santa and his sleigh around the town.