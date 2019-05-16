We Can Do It: Portsmouth restaurant to raise thousands for Rowans Hospice

A restaurant in Drayton has raised more than £1,000 for the renovation of Rowans Hospice.

Baba Ganoush, an American-style smokehouse restaurant, took on the challenge to raise as much as they could for the charity.

It aims to reach £2,500 for the Silver Jubilee appeal and then to use the money to fully equip the hospice with all the technology needed for essential care.

On the opening night, the restaurant offered diners the chance to try their new menu – and all customers had to do in return was donate what they would usually pay for the meal.

Over the course of the evening, £1,200 was raised and David Beedle, part of the restaurant’s new management team, spoke of their desire to take on the challenge.

‘It is our intention that Baba Ganoush is a community restaurant’, he said.

‘We are committed to showing our support to fantastic local charities, like Rowans Hospice, who do support so many people within our community.’

Baba Ganoush felt very attached to the vision and had some personal stories of how Rowans Hospice have helped them and their families.

Joanne Upton, also part of the restaurant’s new management team, talked about the ‘support and kindness’ she has received over the years and why it was so important they picked Rowans.

Joanne said: ‘We chose Rowans as my uncle died in the hospice two years ago.

‘The care and support given by the hospice was wonderful.’