We must protect our communities from cyberbullying

THE effects of cyberbullies which are mostly swept under the carpet as most mental issues in our society are and yes it is a mental issue as those that in flicked it have a problem with themselves.

They are cowards and enjoy to inflict pain without being seen and I expect if you ask any professional person they will tell you that the these people have many other issues, also with cyber bullies you tend to find they have no back up i.e. there is no evidence in to what they are saying.

Working with the local Charity the moving on Project the comments from them that the vast majority of cases have an eliminate of cyberbullying attached, over 52 per cent of young people have reported online bulling this indeed has to stop and whilst the parents among us try to defend our children will can only do so much.

Therefore we need to make our children safer by ensuring we go further by restricting certain sites in which our children go on, no one is say stop but when we see perhaps get further help from sites like stopbulling.gov

We as a community need to restore so order in our lives we would prefer not see yet another suicide of a young person which has stemmed from yet another case of Cyberbullying.

We have many Facebook sites for Fareham including Fareham Aware and Voice for Portchester to name a couple but even at adult level these places can be just the environment for the cyber bully.

Cyber bullies may not realise the consequences for themselves of cyberbullying.

The things people post online now may reflect badly on them later when they apply for a position or a job.

People who do this must be in my view must be made to paid a higher price, larger fines with naming and shaming in public so they also can feel what they themselves have caused other to feel.

They must also have their mobile phone removed and be suspended from the internet or online accounts for cyber bullying.

Also, cyber bullies and their parents should face legal charges for cyber bullying, and if the cyber bullying was sexual in nature this should the results in the person being registered as a sex offender.

Teens may think that if they use a fake name they won’t get caught, but there are many ways to track some one who is cyber bullying.

There will be those that think the above as to strict in nature but I truly believe that we can't go far enough in protecting our community.