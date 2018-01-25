We’re still bringing The News to your door every day after all these years...

THIS YEAR, The News is celebrating its direct delivery paper service, which has been running for a whopping 35 years.

Starting in 1983, paper delivery boys and girls wake up bright eyed and bushy tailed to deliver your paper throughout Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham and Gosport.

Ron Tilbury with his wife Betty Tilbury at their Waterlooville home Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180125-4768)

We are also the largest employer of under 16’s in Hampshire, with 300 deliverers aged 16 and under.

However, delivering papers appeals to all ages, as 68 adults are currently popping papers through letter boxes throughout the city.

Our longest serving deliverer has been employed with us for over 20 years.

One customer in particular who has relied on the service to get the paper to him on time is our longest serving customer, Mr Ronald Tilbury.

Mr Tilbury, 79, lives in Waterlooville and has had the paper delivered to his home for almost 40 years.

He said: ‘My wife and I have been using the service for decades. It’s hard to believe so much time has gone by.

‘I’ve been in and out of hospital lately, unable to pop to the shop. But even when I could get about, I liked coming home from work and knowing that the paper was there, waiting for us. It has always been the most convenient option.’

Mr Tilbury fondly remembered the times before direct debits when paying for the service meant tootling down to the local paper shop.

He recalled: ‘When we first started receiving deliveries, I would go to the shop and the newsagent would tear out a slip of paper from their book each week.

‘I would pay for a week’s worth of papers there and then and have a chat. Of course now everything is done by direct debit so it’s a lot easier, but that was the tradition.’

Having read the paper for some years, both Mr Tilbury and his wife have seen drastic changes to both the copies and the service.

He added: ‘I’ve seen quite a few changes - including the price!

‘Of course, over 40 years, we’ve had the odd occasion where the paper hasn’t turned up. We’d ring and inquire but while on the phone it would pop through the letter box, as if by magic.

‘We’ve always been close to The News so, as you can imagine, we’ve seen it change vastly.

‘I remember when the paper used to be massive - broadsheet sized! Good luck getting that through the letter box.

‘Also, the print doesn’t come off on your hands like it used to back in the day. You’d read the paper, look down and your hands would be black!’

The Portsmouth local said that, overall, he feels that the service has been very good.

He and his wife have seen lots of deliverers come and go in their time and made some friends along the way.

He added: ‘We’ve had lots of different paper boys and girls deliver to our house.

‘We now have a lovely chap named Ian. You do get speaking to them and get to know them a bit, which is nice.’

As well as seeing the city grow and reading the highs and lows over the years, the couple have also spotted some familiar faces.

‘We’ve seen lots of friends appear in the paper.

‘You open the page and see someone’s face and think, oh!

‘We’ve also received the priority price now and again, which is nice. It’s been so long that we’d feel sorry not to see the paper at the door.’

Aside from the hard-hitting news stories the pair have come to expect, The Tilbury’s do have a firm favourite.

Mr Tilbury said: ‘Our favourite section is the weekend supplement.

‘The wife gets another paper in and I grab the copy of The News.

‘We love the guide section so we check what’s on and then argue about what we’re going to watch.’

‘I have recommended the service to so many people in the past that I’m awaiting my bonus!’

One of our longest serving deliverers is University student Benjamin Wilkins.

Ben grew up and lives in Cosham. He began delivering papers when he was 13 and said he believes it’s the perfect job, flexible enough to fit around his studies.

Ben said: ‘I wanted to get a bit of pocket money behind me and Natalie, the paper co-ordinator, lives on my street and told me there was a job going at the local shop.

‘My friends did paper rounds and I thought it sounded great.

‘I started off as a spare for 6 months before getting my own round and found it quite exciting.’

Like most people starting their first job, Ben said he was most excited about receiving his first pay packet.

He said: ‘When I first got paid I felt rich! I’d try and save the money but enjoyed trips to the cinema now and again.

‘I thought it would be good work experience. A good first job to get me going. That was five years ago now and I’m still going!’

During his early teens Ben worked three to four rounds a day.

Now, he works his original round and has done so for almost half a decade.

He added: ‘I remember how heavy the first bag of papers were. Now, at 18, it’s not so bad. I also never had to worry about early rounds because I did mine after school. It only takes 40 minutes.’

While some parents might worry that a paper round could effect a child’s studies, Ben said it is quite the opposite.

He added: ‘I really enjoyed doing the job around exam time because it was a much-needed break from revising. It helped me to get out of the house and clear my head before getting back into it.’

Another bonus for Ben, is the famous Christmas tips.

Ben said: ‘I’ve made a lot of friends on the round. I send out Christmas cards to the customers and get some back.

‘I deliver to an old people’s home and they always pop out for a chat and tell me how tall I’m getting.

‘They’ve seen me go through my school years up to University.’

‘People are really generous at Christmas too. I get some good tips which helps towards my savings.’

Ben is adamant that he will continue to work his round until he enters into a full time career.

He said: ‘I’m currently studying history and politics at uni but living at home in Cosham, so the round still fits around my coursework.

‘I have had numerous weekend jobs before but everything fitted around the paper round.

‘I’ll keep doing it until I leave uni and get a full time job. It’s a great way to earn money and takes up so little of my time. I would highly recommend it to anyone.’