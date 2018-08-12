‘We want to keep community spirit alive in Portsea’

BRAZIL, NHS 70 and the best of Great Britain were just some of the themes at a community carnival that walked the streets of Portsmouth on Saturday.

Neighbours gathered together for the second Portsea Carnival to celebrate community spirit and meet new families who have recently moved to the area.

Picture: Keith Woodland

Amie Phillips, from the Portsea Event Group (P.E.G) which organised the parade, said: ‘It is amazing that so many people have turned out today and it is a chance to do something really fun.

‘We also want to make sure we keep community spirit alive in Portsea and show others how important your neighbours are to you.’

Amie, who was dressed as fish and chips for the best of Great Britain theme, added: ‘It is also gives an opportunity for people who have moved to the area to meet their local community as lots of people move to new areas and don’t get to know who is around them and this is a fun way.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason led the carnival which started near the John Pounds Centre.

Picture: Keith Woodland

Another member of P.E.G, Lisa Scrivens, slipped on a pair of royal slippers as she dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II.

Lisa said: ‘We have 500 people involved in the carnival and we expect 1,500 to 2,000 people lining the streets and joining in with the after party.

Dancers from FitnFunkey donned their brightest outfits for the parade and performed routines along the parade route which went through St George’s Square.

Group director Steph Fleet said: ‘We came last year and they invited us back again this year and it is great to support other communities and we absolutely love it.’

Picture: Keith Woodland

Other themed sections of the carnival included Day of the Dead, traditional Chinese dress and women’s rights.

Carly Gardner is another member of the P.E.G.

She said: ‘Last year we just decided we wanted to have a carnival for our community and this year is better and it is amazing the effort people have gone to with their costumes.

‘We can’t wait for next year’s carnival which we start planning on Monday!’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland