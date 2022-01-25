Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz tragically passed away after a Nissan Qashqai collided with a crash barrier on a slip road off the southbound M3 at Winchester.

His family – mum Anna, dad Marcos, and sister Chloe – who are from Fair Oak, near Eastleigh, were travelling from the Basingstoke area.

A fundraiser set up for the family to cover funeral costs and other household bills raised £2,000.

Tragically, 11-year-old Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz died in a single-vehicle collision on the M3 at Winchester. Picture: Hampshire Police.

Sarah Patterson and Sarah Hill, who both knew Alfie and his family through their children at Fair Oak Junior School, organised the appeal.

Ms Patterson said the school was like a family and thought setting up a fundraiser was the right thing to do.

She told The News: ‘We got to know him a bit more because he was in my little boy’s class, but we’re a tight-knit community anyway.

‘You don’t ever think you’re going to know the family well, but I found the whole incident quite difficult because of knowing Alfie and being in contact with him.

‘I knew Sarah felt the same way, so after a few weeks and consent from the family, we started it.’

Ms Patterson explained she wanted to raise money for Ms Aiello-Da Cruz to ‘keep her and the family going.’

She has been acquainted with the family for four years,

Parents at Fair Oak Junior school have also been in contact with local businesses and football clubs – including Wyvern FC – to fundraise for the family and potentially organise a memorial event for the little boy at the school.

A family tribute via Hampshire constabulary said they were ‘so lucky’ to have Alfie in their lives, as he gave them ‘brightness, joy, love and happiness.’

Ms Patterson said she hopes the extra money will take the weight off of Ms Aiello-Da Cruz’s shoulders.

She added: ‘If we could do that, that’s the main priority.

‘Obviously, if we get significant amounts of money, perhaps we could do a memorial in the village for Alfie, that would be really nice.

‘It’s so awful and difficult isn’t it.

‘You just can’t imagine what it’s like can you, it’s so difficult.

‘The school have also been fantastic with the children in how they’ve handled it, and have put together a lot of support for the family.

‘Nobody is rich these days, and now the family have to find money for a funeral.

‘We’re just trying to take some weight off of Anna’s shoulders.’

