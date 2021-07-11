Wembley Stadium 'dealing with incident' as videos show fans trying to get in without tickets to Euro 2020 final
Wembley Stadium is ‘dealing with an incident’ following videos appearing to show fans trying to storm past stewards.
The chaotic scenes happened at the stadium in London ahead of the final this evening.
A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said: ‘We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.
‘Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.’
Video footage shared on social media shows fans trying to storm past stewards at Wembley Stadium this evening.
News for All tweeted: ‘People trying to get into Wembley without tickets.’
Journalist Antonello Guerrera tweeted a video of the incident and adeed: ‘Total chaos at Wembley. Fans are storming the gates!’
Back in Portsmouth there is excitement in pubs across the city.
Wheelwright's Arms staff Chloe Gilson, 24, and Bethan Davies, 20, both from Havant.
Chloe said: 'I'm so excited - this is the first time I've been into the football.'
Bethan added: 'What I'm looking forward to most is seeing everyone's reactions.'
Bar staff at The Kings Nikki Henry, 37, Tammy Henry, 18, and Frankie Ford, 25 all from Southsea.
Nikki said: 'We are really looking forward to it, already there's a really good atmosphere.’
Frankie added: 'I think we could win this one. We've worked every England game and they've all been great.'