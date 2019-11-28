West End stars set to bring Christmas concert to their old Gosport school as part of south coast tour

WEST End stars will be returning to their hometown of Gosport as part of a Christmas concert tour promising show tunes and laughter.

Audiences at five venues across the south coast will enjoy some festive entertainment as Baaa Humbug! makes its way to theatres including Guildhall Studios and Bay House School.

Earl Carpenter, Paul Wilkins and James Hume will be starring in Baaa Humbug! as it tours the south coast to bring some Christmas cheer to theatres

Kicking off on Sunday at The Stage Door in Southampton, the show features West End stars Paul Wilkins and James Hume, who are both Bay House alumni, along with West End and Broadway star Earl Carpenter.

Fellow Bay House graduate Louise Helyer will support the performance as pianist.

Baaa Humbug! is packed with musical anecdotes, witty banter and festive merriment.

Paul, who will be taking on his first producing role said: ‘I think even the grumpiest of sods will smirk a little bit in the evening.

‘It’ll get people in the Christmas spirit and also make cynical people smile.’

All of the songs have been chosen as the actors have performed or auditioned with them throughout their careers.

For most of them, it will be their first time back at Bay House since leaving, and old teachers are set to watch the group perform.

Paul said: ‘I'm incredibly excited to be bringing our little show to venues that mean so much to all of us. Having been a part of the performing arts community in Gosport and Portsmouth, I was inspired to become a professional actor.

‘A career that many suggest is very difficult and tough to upkeep. I would agree with those realists, but when it's good, it’s very good and I wouldn't want it any other way.

‘To be sharing Baaa Humbug! back in my old stomping grounds really means the world to me. It's sure to be a very nostalgic and wonderful time.’

The tour starts at The Stage Door, Southampton on December 1 before heading to: Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin from December 12 to 14; Bay House School in Gosport on December 16; Perins School, Alresford on December 21; Boscombe’s Shelley Theatre on December 23 and finally to the Guildhall Studios on Christmas Eve.

For information or tickets visit baaahumbug.co.uk.