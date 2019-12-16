Wet weather does not deter 200 people from enjoying night of Christmas carols in Gosport

WET and windy weather did not dampen the spirits of a Gosport group planning to spread some Christmas cheer to the community.

Friends of Stanley Park organised a Carols in the Park event for the first time last Tuesday, with singers due to fill Osborn Gardens with festive music.

The Friends of Stanley Park held a carol concert inside the Alverbank Hotel in Alverstoke, on Tuesday, December 10.''Pictured is: Bay House School Brass Band.''Picture: Sarah Standing (101219-3423)

However, a continuous downpour meant the venue had to be shifted a little way down the road to the Alverbank Hotel, which they filled with more than 200 revellers who turned up despite the damp.

Chris Dyke, secretary of the Friends, said: ‘It was a really good evening, we were totally gobsmacked. The children singing were fantastic, the atmosphere was good.’

Entertainment was provided by carol singers from Alverstoke Junior School, a brass band from Bay House and St Vincent College students also provided music.

The Friends of Stanley Park held a carol concert inside the Alverbank Hotel in Alverstoke, on Tuesday, December 10.''Pictured is: Layla Mew from Gosport with her children Amber (4) and Tommy (7).''Picture: Sarah Standing (101219-3420)

Chris added: ‘It’s good involving the children to make sure they remember the good times so when they grow up they respect [the park].’

There was also a fundraising raffle, which was successful and all the tickets were sold.

Visitors getting into the festive spirit included Gosport mayor Kathleen Jones and Mark Hook, leader of Gosport Borough Council.

Success at the event has encouraged the group to make it an annual occurrence, with plans in place to bring a night of carols to Gosport again next December.

The Friends of Stanley Park held a carol concert inside the Alverbank Hotel in Alverstoke, on Tuesday, December 10.''Pictured is: Sisters (l-r) Olivia (10) and Ellie Hunter (13) from Gosport.''Picture: Sarah Standing (101219-3408)

A busy calendar of activities is already forming for 2020, with the Friends set to organise an Easter trail as well as a summer picnic.