What people in Victoria Park in Portsmouth think of plans to bid for £2m of lottery cash

Victoria Park in Portsmouth Picture: Neil @ www.skymarinerdrone.com

The park was a picture of joy and tranquility as people soaked up the surroundings on Friday evening.

Matthew Hughes-Thomas, of Portsea, visits the space almost every day after work to unwind having first stepped foot there in 1976.

‘It’s a nice place and somewhere I like to come and chill out on my way home,’ the 57-year-old said.

‘If I’ve had a stressful day I’ll spend about an hour here. It helps me to relax and means I’m in a better mood when I go home.

‘It would be good to see some modernisation but not too much. As long as there’s still the squirrels and wildlife about.

‘It’s also an important memorial garden so it’s important to preserve it as a green space.’

Derek Scott, 38, of North End, visits the park most days after collecting his child from nursery. ‘I think it’s a lovely place that’s well used and doesn’t seem to get abused too much,’ the Royal Navy petty officer said.

‘It’s a nice place to bring kids too. It can only be a positive to improve things. I can’t see there being too many objections.’

Nearby resident Gwendolyn Stott, 70, said: ‘I like it the way it is.

‘I’ve been coming here for 20 years. I’m not keen on it changing.’