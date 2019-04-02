Have your say

THE Easter bunny is preparing all the eggs and is getting ready to deliver them across the country.

While it might feel like Christmas and New Year only happened a few weeks ago, we are well and truly into the Spring season.

But because Easter moves round from year to year it can be hard to keep track of when it actually is.

When is Easter in 2019?

This year Easter Sunday falls on April 21, so you still have several weeks to buy Easter eggs and organise a hunt – if you have little ones.

Good Friday will be on April 19 and Easter Monday falls on April 22.

Why does Easter move around?

Easter and the days associated with it – such as Ash Wednesday, Good Friday and Easter Monday – move around each year.

According to the Bible, Jesus’s death and resurrection took place around the time of the Jewish Passover, which was celebrated on the first Full Moon following the vernal equinox.

This equinox takes place in March – and falls on March 20 in 2019 – and then Easter takes place on the Sunday around the time of the first full moon following this.

With the full moon taking place on April 19, which means that Easter falls on April 21 this year.

When do schools break up for Easter and when does term start again?

In Portsmouth, the spring term ends on Friday with the Easter holidays beginning on Monday, April 8 and lasting until Monday, April 22.

Because April 22 is a bank holiday, school’s will start again on Tuesday, April 23.

In the rest of Hampshire it is the same – school’s will break up at the end of spring term on Friday and then term will begin again on Tuesday, April 23 because of Easter Monday being on April 22.

Please check if individual schools for any INSET days around the holidays.

Are Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays?

Yes both of these days, which form part of Easter weekend, are bank holidays in the UK.