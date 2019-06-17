Which of these sculptures do you want to be built next to Solent Airport?

A new sculpture and play equipment is to be built on the common next to Solent Airport – and the public is being asked to choose their favourite designs.

The installations will appear next to the airport, with the sculpture visible from the Peel Common roundabout.

Solent Airport sculpture Option C

Fareham Borough Council is asking residents to choose from a shortlist of five designs.

The designer said their inspiration for the proposed sculptures include the Greek myth of Icarus and Daedalus, the ancient Greek statue ‘The Winged Victory of Somathrace,’ and the Fairey Swordfish biplanes stationed at the airstrip during the Second World War.

They said: ‘Daedalus made wings for his son, Icarus, and himself so that he could escape the island of Crete, where he was being held captive to prevent him from revealing the secrets of the labyrinth that he had designed.

‘As we know, the ill-fated Icarus flew too close to the sun, fell into the sea and drowned, but Daedalus flew to safety.

‘Daedalus was grief-stricken at the loss if his son, but the goddess Athena was impressed by his ingenuity and courage and gave him real wings with the power of flight.’

The proposed designs range from metal beams forming a face looking skywards to an 18ft tall statue of a man with wings.

Residents are also able to vote on their preferred children’s play area equipment, which will follow an aviation theme to reflect the area.

The sculpture and play area have a combined budget of £210,000, which has been paid for through developer contributions from National Grid.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Seán Woodward, said: ‘We are delighted to confirm these exciting new additions to Daedalus Common and would ask residents to help us choose between the designs by voting for their preferred options.

‘Both the new landmark sculpture and the play area will be great new attractions at Daedalus, providing something of which we hope the whole community will be proud.’

Residents can vote for their favourite designs at fareham.gov.uk/haveyoursay, as well as voting boxes across the area, until Monday 8 July.

Both the sculpture and play area will be in place on Daedalus Common by Summer 2020.