Whirlpool issues urgent recall of washing machines that could 'set on fire' - here is the full list of affected models

WHITE goods giant Whirlpool is to recall hundreds of thousands of washing machines amid fears they could catch fire.
The US firm said as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under its Hotpoint and Indesit brands could be recalled.
Appliances urgently need to be fixed or replaced as their door locking system can overheat.
Whirlpool has told owners of appliances bought since 2014 to contact them immediately to see if their washing machine is one of those affected, and stop using them if they are.
However, worried owners are struggling to access the the company’s recall page, prompting angry responses online.
Whirlpool insisted it was working at ‘full speed’ to officially begin the recall in early January.
Jeff Noel, vice president of the company, said: ‘We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority.’
Whirlpool warned the malfunction to the locking system had overheated in ‘very rare’ cases.
The firm said its safety team found the problem, adding that ‘no serious injuries have been reported’.
Mr Noel said: ‘This is an issue we inherited from buying Indesit Company, but as the new owner, it is our responsibility to keep our customers safe.
‘We are recalling these products because it is the right thing to do for people's safety and we will do whatever it takes to put the situation right for our customers.’
It was also keen to point out that it was only Hotpoint and Indesit machines that are affected – not Whirlpool branded ones.
FULL LIST OF AFFECTED MODELS
FML 742P UK Hotpoint
WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint
WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint
WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint
WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint
WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint
WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint
WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint
WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint
WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint
WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint
WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint
WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint
WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint
WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint
WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint
WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint
WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint
WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint
WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint
WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint
WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint
WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint
WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint
WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint
WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint
WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint
WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint
XWA 81252X K UK Indesit
XWA 81252X W UK Indesit
XWD 71452X K UK Indesit