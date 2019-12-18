Whirlpool issues urgent recall of washing machines that could 'set on fire' - here is the full list of affected models

WHITE goods giant Whirlpool is to recall hundreds of thousands of washing machines amid fears they could catch fire.

The US firm said as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under its Hotpoint and Indesit brands could be recalled.

Appliances urgently need to be fixed or replaced as their door locking system can overheat.

Whirlpool has told owners of appliances bought since 2014 to contact them immediately to see if their washing machine is one of those affected, and stop using them if they are.

However, worried owners are struggling to access the the company’s recall page, prompting angry responses online.

Whirlpool insisted it was working at ‘full speed’ to officially begin the recall in early January.

Jeff Noel, vice president of the company, said: ‘We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority.’

Whirlpool warned the malfunction to the locking system had overheated in ‘very rare’ cases.

The firm said its safety team found the problem, adding that ‘no serious injuries have been reported’.

Mr Noel said: ‘This is an issue we inherited from buying Indesit Company, but as the new owner, it is our responsibility to keep our customers safe.

‘We are recalling these products because it is the right thing to do for people's safety and we will do whatever it takes to put the situation right for our customers.’

It was also keen to point out that it was only Hotpoint and Indesit machines that are affected – not Whirlpool branded ones.

FULL LIST OF AFFECTED MODELS

FML 742P UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint

WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint

WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint

WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint

WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint

WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint

XWA 81252X K UK Indesit

XWA 81252X W UK Indesit

XWD 71452X K UK Indesit