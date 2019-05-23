ROAD closures are in place in the capital as police probe a ‘suspect item’ this afternoon.

Officers were called to Whitehall in London just after midday today and the area is in currently in lock down.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: ‘Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed.

‘Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience.’

Whitehall is a road in central London and is known for its statues and monuments including the Cenotaph.

It is also home to a number of government buildings including Ministry of Defence, Cabinet Office and Horse Guards.

Whitehall is in lock down this afternoon

