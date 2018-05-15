Who is the new Portsmouth council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson?

Have your say

GERALD Vernon-Jackson has today been named as the new leader of Portsmouth City Council.

The councillor is the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party in the city and has served at the local authority since 2003.

The new leader of Portsmouth City Council Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Sarah Standing.

He represents Milton and lives in Southsea.

This is his second time being the council leader after a 10-year stint from 2004 until 2014.

Following the 2014 local elections, he was replaced by Tory leader Donna Jones.

READ MORE: Ousted Donna Jones offers her congratulations to new Portsmouth City Council leader

His party came under scrutiny with voters following the Mike Hancock scandal. Initially Cllr Vernon-Jackson had defended the then Portsmouth South MP but later admitted he was wrong to support him.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson is involved with the Local Government Association and is currently vice-chairman.

He is also a member of the National Executive of the Liberal Democrats.

During his time as councillor, he has supported the Keep Milton Green campaign - a group which is fighting against houses being built in that part of Portsmouth.

In 2015 and 2017 he stood as a parliamentary candidate for Portsmouth South losing out to Tory candidate Flick Drummond and then to Stephen Morgan last year.