Why Portsmouth Oktoberfest is not returning this year - but what may happen in its place

PUT your lederhosen away for 12 months as Portsmouth Oktoberfest will not be returning to the city this year.

The classic German bier festival in Portsmouth usually takes place in the last week of October but due to a packed schedule for the organisers, the festival will not be staged next month.

Dusty Hare, left, and Ant Aarons at Oktoberfest on Castle Fields last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Co-organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘We are all quite busy with other things this year so we thought it would be good for Oktoberfest to take a year off and then we will come back strong in 2020.’

The festival was held for two years in Guildhall Square but last year moved to Castle Field in Southsea with more space, tables and steins for punters to enjoy.

Live Bavarian-style bands usually perform for the crowds with many in lederhosen.

But fear not, for organisers have plans for a craft beer festival to take the place of Oktoberfest this year so the city’s party goers will still have a chance to enjoy themselves.

To register interest for Oktoberfest Portsmouth 2020 visit oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk/