Wickham fireworks to go ahead despite awful weather

A fireworks display to go ahead despite storms battering the region today.

Wickham Fireworks will still take place tonight as planned, the organisers have told The News.

Wickham Fireworks. Picture: Keith Woodland

A yellow weather warning is in place for across the Portsmouth area until 6pm tonight.

According to the Met Office the gusts were expected to reach 60mph.

However the firework display at Club Langley, Hawksbrook Lane off South Eden Park Road will go ahead as planned.

Organised by the West Wickham Rotary Club the event is in its 25th year.

All money raised from the fireworks display goes to charities and other good causes in the community.

Tickets cost £6.50 for adults, £3.50 for children, under fives go free and family ticket – two adults and two children – costs £15.

Gates open at 5.30pm and the display starts at 6.30pm.

There will be come early for hot food, snacks, mulled wine, coffee and a licenced bar.

