Have your say

THE annual horse fair is set to return to Wickham today.

Dating back centuries, this event takes place in the village near Fareham every May.

The Wickham Horse Fair will be back on May 20. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (180521-5350)

The Wickham Horse Fair is attended by travellers from across the country and is one of two major events of this kind – the other being the Appleby Horse Fair which takes place in June.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

When is the Wickham Horse Fair?

For 2019, the event will take place on Monday, May 20, however Wickham Square will be closed from Sunday.

What happens at the fair?

Wickham Horse Fair is expected to be attended by over 1,000 visitors this year.

Guests will buy and sell horses, as well as take part in the traditional horse run.

There will also be fairground rides and market stalls.

READ TODAY’S TOP STORY: Yorkshire man arrested after threats made to ‘kill 150 Portsmouth fans’ during Sunderland clash at Fratton Park

Will there be road closures?

Yes, the Square in Wickham will be shut from noon on Sunday.

While the closures will also affect the A334.

READ MORE: Full list of road closures for this year’s Wickham Horse Fair

How long has the horse fair been going on for?

The Wickham Horse Fair is a well established tradition amongst the traveller communities.

It is one of the biggest dates in their calendar.

The horse fair dates back to 1269 and has been running annually for almost 800 years.

What is the weather forecast?

Currently the Met Office is predicting that there will be some rain during the horse fair.

The outlook for Monday is currently sunny intervals with light showers.

Forecasters are predicting that rain will fall between 4pm and 10pm.