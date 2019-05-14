DRIVERS around Wickham are being advised to take different routes or allow more time for their journeys due to the village’s annual horse fair.

On Monday May 20, more than 1,000 visitors from across the country are expected to descend on the village for the traditional horse run, fairground rides and market stalls.

The traditional horse-run down the A334 between Fareham Road and Winchester Road at the Wickham Horse Fair. Picutre: Malcolm Wells

Wickham Square will be closed for two days from noon on Sunday May 19.

Closures will also affect the A334 between the traffic signals at Blind Lane and the roundabout at the junction of the A32 – both from 5am to 8pm on May 20.

READ MORE: Portsmouth man Steve Dymond reported as Jeremy Kyle guest who 'failed lie detector test before death’

Arrangements have been made for horse boxes to be parked on the east side of the A334 between the north end of The Square and the junction at Blind Lane and Titchfield Lane.

Any vehicle parked in an unauthorised place will be towed away

Signage has been placed along the route to provide advance information about the road closures.

Permits have been provided for residents to allow access through the closure points, although the Winchester/Fareham Road adjacent to The Square will not be passable.

Residents whose access is affected have been provided with a dedicated emergency telephone number and officers in high visibility uniform will be on duty throughout the event.

READ MORE: Fareham baby nearly ‘starved to death’ because of rare condition