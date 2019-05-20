Have your say

THE annual Wickham Horse Fair is set to take place today.

The event, which will be attended by travellers from across the country, will take place in the village near Fareham on Monday.

The traditional horse-run down the A334 between Fareham Road and Winchester Road at the Wickham Horse Fair. Picutre: Malcolm Wells

It is one of the oldest horse fairs in the country as well as one of the most major ones, alongside Appleby Fair in June.

The Wickham Horse Fair has been taking place since 1269, which makes it almost 800 years, and it always takes place on May 20.

However if May 20 falls on a Sunday, like it did last year, it is moved to the day after this is due to travellers being predominantly Roman Catholic and in the religion Sunday is considered a day of rest.

The Wickham Horse Fair traces its origins back to when Roger De Syres obtained a royal charter from King Henry III to have a weekly market in 1269.

Over the years this morphed into an annual fair.

What happens at the fair?

Wickham Horse Fair is expected to be attended by over 1,000 visitors this year.

Guests will buy and sell horses, as well as take part in the traditional horse run.

There will also be fairground rides and market stalls.

Will there be road closures?

Yes, the Square in Wickham will be shut from noon on Sunday.

While the closures will also affect the A334.

