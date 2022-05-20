Wickham Horse Fair 2022: Live updates as fair remains 'very quiet' amid heavy rain

WICKHAM Horse Fair is set to take place in a few hours time.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson and Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:59 am

Travellers from across the country are expected to arrive for the event in the village near Fareham.

Roads in and around Wickham will be closed over the coming hours.

The fair, which has been running for almost 800 years, takes place mainly in The Square.

Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Sarah Standing

All you need to know about Wickham Horse Fair 2022

Police have advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey today due to the road closures.

A number of pubs in the surrounding villages are closed as well.

Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021, however a number of people still attended.

Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The News will be sending a reporter and a photographer down to the fair today.

Stick with us for all the latest updates, photos and videos throughout the coming hours.

You can find all that in our live blog below.

Make sure to check back throughout the morning for all the updates.

Live updates from Wickham Horse Fair

Last updated: Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:00

  • Wickham Horse Fair set to take place
  • Road closures will be in place
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:00

More of the horses

Wickham Horse Fair
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:51

Photos from Wickham Horse Fair

Wickham Horse Fair

Picture: Sarah Standing

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:36

Another video from Wickham Horse Fair

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:31

Lots of ‘beautiful animals’ on show

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:25

Lots of stalls and rides

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:20

More snaps

Wickham Horse Fair

Sarah Carter known as Sarah The Singing Gypsy with her latest CD.

Picture: Sarah Standing

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:15

Puppies!!

Wickham Horse Fair 2022

L-r Lily, Hollie, Kate and Clare with 12 week old puppies.

Picture: Sarah Standing

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:10

Some of the stalls

Some of the stalls at Wickham Horse Fair

Picture: Sarah Standing

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 11:00

Watch one of the traps from the fair

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 10:50

Wickham Horse Fair is ‘very quiet'

Wickham Horse Fair

It is ‘very quiet’ at the Wickham Horse Fair so far.

