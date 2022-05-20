Travellers from across the country are expected to arrive for the event in the village near Fareham.

Roads in and around Wickham will be closed over the coming hours.

The fair, which has been running for almost 800 years, takes place mainly in The Square.

Wickham Horse Fair. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police have advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey today due to the road closures.

A number of pubs in the surrounding villages are closed as well.

Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and again in 2021, however a number of people still attended.

