Wightlink's FastCat, which runs between Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier and Ryde Pier on the Isle of Wight. Picture: Tony Weaver

The next stage of Wightlink’s £1.5m investment in the FastCat foot passenger route between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head will begin on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The ferry firm’s timetable will stay the same - but ‘major structural repairs’ at the terminal means there will be changes to the way customers board the catamarans in Portsmouth for the next three months.

The current boarding ramp will be closed, and customers will be led by members of Wightlink staff through the gates near Platform 5 of Portsmouth Harbour railway station to reach the berth by an alternative outdoor route.

The new route will involve taking stairs, which means prams, wheelchairs or mobility scooters will no longer be able to access the FastCats during the upgrade works.

Affected customers are advised to travel by Wightlink’s car ferries from Gunwharf Road instead.

Terminal access is due to return to normal in the early spring.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘This £1.5m investment in the Portsmouth Harbour terminal demonstrates Wightlink’s commitment to our FastCat foot passenger service.

‘We are doing our best to minimise inconvenience to our customers and apologise in advance to passengers affected by the changes in our boarding arrangements.’

Although Wightlink's Costa Coffee café at Portsmouth remains closed during the works, refreshments are available at the Wight Taste outlet on Ryde Pier.

