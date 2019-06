Have your say

PEOPLE travelling from Portsmouth to Fishbourne via Wightlink ferries can expect long delays today.

The ferry firm has warned travellers they can expect delays of an hour and a half due to a ‘mechanical issue’.

The firm tweeted: ‘Our Portsmouth - Fishbourne (car ferry service) is delayed by up to 90 minutes due to a mechanical issue. We apologise for any changes to your travel plans.’

For help with bookings, call Wightlink on 0333 999 7333.