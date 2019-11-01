Wightlink's £30m hybrid ferry breaks down between Portsmouth and Isle of Wight

Have your say

A £30m hybrid-powered ferry broke down while crossing the Solent with more than 150 people on-board.

Wightlink’s Victoria of Wight, which entered service last year, suffered a ‘technical fault’ during the journey to Portsmouth this morning.

The Victoria of Wight ferry broke down in the Solent this morning

The service had left Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight at 8am but then broke down.

The Victoria of Wight arrived into the commercial port in Portsmouth over two hours later.

READ MORE: Look inside new Wightlink ferry Victoria of Wight as it sails from Portsmouth

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Wightlink said: ‘Wightlink ferry Victoria of Wight is now safely berthed at Portsmouth International Port.

‘The vessel entered port under her own power after a technical fault resulted in her running on reduced power after leaving Fishbourne at 08:00 this morning.

‘Vehicles and passengers are currently disembarking the vessel. There were 145 passengers and 13 crew on board.

‘Wightlink engineers will assess the situation.

‘There will be alterations to Wightlink’s services later in the day, Wightlink is contacting customers who will be affected and moving them to alternative sailings.’

READ MORE: Wightlink to double toll price on Isle of Wight

George Chastney, press officer for Cowes RNLI lifeboat station, said that Bembridge lifeboat was launched as a precaution.

Victoria of Wight entered service in 2018 and according to Wightlink vessel is aims to provide a greener and more luxurious travel experience for customers.

The ferry is able to carry 178 cars and 1,170 passengers.