Wightlink to double toll price on Isle of Wight

The price for drivers using a toll service to the Wightlink ferry on the Isle of Wight could double by the beginning of next week.

The ferry company will be raising the price to drive across Ryde Pier, on the Isle of Wight, from £1 to £2 when paying by cash.

Contactless card, Apple and Android users will be introduced for £1.30.

The company has not announced changes to pier parking season ticket holders, who receive toll-free passage across the pier.