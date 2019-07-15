Wightlink workers marry in Portsmouth

For more than 10 years, Sharon Grinyer and Clive Hewitt were just acquaintances at work who made small talk while Clive waited for his boat to arrive and Sharon prepared his coffee.

And through these meetings at work, their friendship blossomed into a loving marriage.

Sharon posing for her wedding photographs. Picture: Mark Robbins Photography.

‘We both work for Wightlink. I work in the cafe at Fishbourne and Clive is a Port Operator based at Gunwharf,’ says Sharon, 52, originally from Portsmouth.

‘We have known each other for ages. Clive has worked there for 30 years and I have worked there for 13.

‘He would come in for a drink and we would always chat. It just went from there.’

Years down the line, the courting couple exchanged their island life on the Isle of Wight for a holiday in Crete, Greece, during May 2018.

The Hewitts at Old Portsmouth. Picture: Mark Robbins Photography.

Sharon explains: ‘He proposed while we were there. I had no idea he was going to propose at all.

‘He took me to the side of the pool and got down on one knee.

‘The pool was all lit up. I was so shocked at first but obviously said yes.’

Five months later, Sharon and Clive, 53, began planning their wedding.

‘We went down to Portsmouth Registry Office in October to look at dates.

‘Clive originally wanted to get married in June. He went to the toilet and by the time he came back, I had booked it for April,’ laughs Sharon.

On April 15, 2019, the Hewitts tied the knot at Portsmouth Registry Office, surrounded by their children, grandchildren, family and friends. They went on to party with 80 guests at their reception at Still and West, Old Portsmouth.

‘I loved all of it. Everything went to plan,’ smiles Sharon.

‘I’m just glad we got through it,’ laughs Clive.

‘The day is so nerve-wracking but it was lovely.’