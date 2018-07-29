A FAMILY was ‘amazed’ after a fox joined them for a game of football in broad daylight – before jumping on an armchair in their neighbour’s living room.

Coral Warwick was out enjoying the sunshine in Havant with her husband and two children when they were approached by the brazen animal on Thursday afternoon.

Instead of shying away after ‘inspecting’ brother and sister Kacie-May, seven, and Harry, five, it went on to enjoy a playful kick about with the youngsters’ father, Simon Warwick.

Reflecting on the bizarre moment, Coral, 27, said: ‘It was the children who saw the fox and I told them to stay away from it initially.

‘But it kept edging closer and closer and it looked as if it was more scared than they were.

‘The pictures I managed to get were lovely and we were all amazed.’

The fox 'inspects' Coral's children, Harry, five, and Kacie-May, seven. Picture: Coral Warwick

And despite it being only brief, it was Coral’s husband who managed to initiate a game with the wild animal.

‘We saw somewhere that foxes like playing with a ball – it might’ve even been on the John Lewis advert.

‘So Simon went and got one, kicked it gently towards the fox and it flicked it back a few times. It was very sweet.’

Amazingly, the encounter did not end there – as the animal ventured through neighbour Marshall Tallons’ back door and leapt on to his living room armchair.

The 79-year-old said: ‘I couldn’t get my camera fast enough – I’ve never seen anything like it.

‘He walked through the kitchen, into the living room then jumped on to the chair.

‘It was a treat, because it was actually my birthday too.’