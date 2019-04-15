A TOWN in West Sussex has been named the best place to live in the south east by the Sunday Times.

The paper has revealed its annual Best Places to Live in Britain guide and Petworth has top the list for our region.

Meon Valley and Winchester were the two Hampshire representatives in this year’s list, while The Witterings and Cuckfield in West Sussex also made the cut.

The Sunday Times named the 15 best places in the south east based on a wide range of factors including employment, schools and broadband speed as well as culture, community spirit and local shops.

According to the guide, Petworth is proof that pretty and traditional doesn’t have to mean stuck in the past.

The historic West Sussex town was named the best place to live in the south east for 2019 thanks to its immaculate selection of historic houses and South Downs countryside.

Its improving town centre, which is dominated by independent shops, galleries, delis and restaurants, was also singled out for praise.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor said: ‘Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health.

‘Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

‘This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture.

‘There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one.’

The best places to live in south east according to Sunday Times

- Petworth, West Sussex

- Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

- Bramley, Shamley Green (and Cranleigh), Surrey

- Brill, Buckinghamshire

- Charlbury, Oxfordshire

- Cobham, Surrey

- Cuckfield, West Sussex

- Hambleden Valley, Buckinghamshire

- Meon Valley, Hampshire

- Jericho, Oxford

- Reigate, Surrey

- Sevenoaks, Kent

- Tunbridge Wells, Kent

- Winchester, Hampshire

- The Witterings, West Sussex

How does Sunday Times work out the best places?

The overall winner for the best place to live in Britain was Salisbury in Wiltshire – the acolayde coming a year after the Novichok poisoning which rocked the city in 2018.

The Sunday Times's methodology for determining its annual guide uses robust statistics, including exclusive, up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi, but also the knowledge of the newspaper's expert panel.

The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Daniel Hegarty, founder and CEO at Habito, the online mortgage broker said: ‘The Sunday Times Best Places to Live really is essential reading for anyone looking to buy, move or renovate their home in the UK.

‘We know there are many reasons, beyond house prices, why people live where they live in the South East. But, regardless of location, getting a mortgage can be the most hellish part of buying.

‘Habito exists to make mortgages easier - whether that’s for a new build in Oxford, a loft-conversion in Berkhamsted or a forever home in Petworth.’