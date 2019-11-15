Have your say

Winchester Christmas Market is one of the most popular in the country and it starts in less than a week.

Held in the grounds of famous cathedral in the Hampshire city every year since 2006.

Winchester Christmas Market. Picture: Joe Low

If you are planning a trip to the market over the festive period this year, here’s what you need to know:

When does Winchester Christmas Market start and close?

Recognised as one of the best festive markets in Europe, Winchester’s Christmas Market will open in a few days time.

It will start on Thursday (November 21) and will run until just before Christmas closing on Sunday, December 22.

What times is it open?

Winchester Christmas Market will be open from 10.30am to 6.30pm Sunday – Wednesday and 10.30am to 8.00pm Thursday – Saturday.

Is there an ice rink?

The ice rink will be returning to Winchester Cathedral this winter.

It will run from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The ice rink will once again be covered in part by a roof, to guarantee a rain-free skate, and this year there will also be a Christmas tree in the centre of the rink to fill skaters with festive cheer.

The cathedral recommends booking in advance.

Do you need tickets for the ice rink?

If you fancy getting your skates on during your visit to the Christmas market then you will need a ticket.

It costs:

- Adults – £11

- Concession (student/senior) – £9.95

- Child aged 4-17 – £6.95

- Child aged 8-16 – £8.895

- Parent and Toddler session (10am week days until December 19) – £11.50

- Family – £37.95

- Parent and Toddler season ticket – £79.50

- Off peak season ticket (valid 11am to 4.30pm weekdays except December 23, 24 and 31) – £89.50

Is it free to go to the Christmas market?

Yep if you want to stroll around the market it is free to enter.

Is there food and drink?

As usual there will be plenty of food and drink options at the chalets including mulled wine, bratwurst, mince pies and stollen.

Alternatively, the Cathedral Refectory and Ice Rink Café Bar & Kitchen provide a warm and comfortable setting with plenty of seating and great menus.

Where is it?

The Christmas market and ice rink take place in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral in Winchester, Hampshire.

What about parking?

Parking is limited in Winchester city centre and will be congested during the Christmas period.

But here are the parking options for the city:

Park and Ride - Winchester

- East Winchester (Barfield)Barfield Close, SO23 9SQ - 195 spaces £3.00 max

- East Winchester (St Catherines)Garnier Road, SO23 9NP - 583 spaces £3.00 max

- South WinchesterAccess via M3 Junction 11 - 884 spaces £3.00 max

- PittRomsey Road, SO22 5PR - 199 spaces £3.00 max

Pay and Display - Inner Car Parks

- Cattle Market Worthy Lane, SO23 7AB - 202 spaces £7.00 max

- Chesil Street Multi Storey Barfield Close, SO23 0HU - 616 spaces £7.00 max

- Coach Park Worthy Lane, SO23 7AB - 100 spaces £7.00 max

- Durngate Durngate Place, SO23 8DX - 66 spaces £7.00 max

- River Park Leisure CentreGordon Road, SO23 7DD - 182 spaces £15.00 max

- Worthy Lane Worthy Lane, SO23 7AB - 150 spaces £7.00 max

Pay and Display - Centre Car Parks

- Colebrook Street Colebrook Street, SO23 9LH - 86 spaces £15.00 max

- Cossack Lane Cossack Lane, SO23 8DQ - 39 spaces £15.00 max

- Gladstone Street Gladstone Street, SO23 8TQ - 113 spaces £15.00 max

- Friarsgate Tanner Street, SO23 8AD – 72 spaces £15.00 max

- Jewry Street Jewry Street, SO23 8RY - 44 spaces £15.00 max

- St Peter's Gordon Road, SO23 7DD - 165 spaces £15.00 max

- Tower Street Tower Street, SO23 8TA - 515 spaces £15.00 max

- Upper Brook Street Upper Brook Street, SO23 8AR - 58 spaces £15.00 max

- Guildhall Yard (Saturdays Only) Colebrook Street, SO23 9LJ - 43 spaces £15.00 max

What about public transport?

Winchester railway station is within walking distance of the Cathedral and Christmas Market.