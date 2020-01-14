Wind speeds of up to 55mph expected today as Storm Brendan arrives in Portsmouth

Have your say

STRONG winds and heavy rain can be expected all day as Storm Brendan reaches the Portsmouth coastline.

The storm has been battering parts of Britain this week, with forecasters predicting that the worst is yet to come.

The storm is forecast to batter Portsmouth's shoreline for most of today. Picture: Lou Louis

Seven flights to Gatwick Airport were redirected after the storm arrived in West Sussex yesterday – with yellow wind and rain warnings issued by the Met Office for Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

Wind speeds are expected to reach a peak of 53mph in the city this afternoon, with rain forecast for most of the day.

A spokesman for AA Roadwatch told The Metro: ‘Particular caution is advised on the coasts: a status red marine warning for gales is in place for all coastal waters, with a significant risk of coastal flooding.

‘Watch out for wind-blown debris on the roads, and give extra space to vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.’

Strong cross-winds could also affect motorists throughout the day.

