Windows smashed at Gosport hairdressers in 'targeted attack'

WINDOWS were smashed at a Gosport hairdressers in a ‘targeted attack’.

Vandals also smashed glass panels in a door during the attack thought to have taken place between 4.30pm on Friday and 9am at Amy Rogers Hairdressing in the precinct.

Friend of the victim, Donna Davidson, posted on Facebook: ‘Every window broken in what would seem to be a targeted act of vandalism.’

Ms Davidson added: ‘This is the second time this has happened.’

A police spokesman said: ‘I can confirm we have received a report of criminal damage at Amy Rogers Hairdressing.

‘Anyone who saw anything suspicious can call 101, quoting 44200012722.’