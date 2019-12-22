Winner revealed for our Santa Paws competition after dozens of owners send in festive snaps of their pets

PETS donned their favourite festive outfits to join in with the Christmas fun and try to win their family a £50 gift voucher.

The News teamed up with Keydell Nurseries in Horndean for the Santa Paws competition which aimed to find the best seasonal pet picture.

Santa Paws Competition: Winner is cocker spaniel Mia, 12, who was sent in by Debbie and Andy Barnes

NOW SEE ALL THE ENTRANTS: The News Santa Paws competition: pictures of dogs, cats and tortoises ready for Christmas

Proud owners dressed up their faithful friends and sent in plenty of snaps for us to judge.

Entries included a few Christmassy cats, plenty of dogs decked out in festive gear, a rather seasonal rabbit and even some tortoises who pimped their shells with Santa hats.

With so many great entries, it was a tough choice but in the end it was Mia the rescue cocker spaniel who took the crown as our Santa Paws.

Keydell Nurseries

Debbie Barnes from Fareham entered 12-year-old Mia to the competition with a photo of the pooch in front of their decorated tree decked out in a Father Christmas costume, with Santa legwarmers and reindeer ears to complete the ensemble.

‘We rescued Mia in 2010 after she was unfortunately used for breeding,’ said Debbie

‘Now she enjoys a good Christmas with us, and although she has no teeth she loves to get stuck into a traditional Christmas dinner.

‘I’m over the moon, I didn’t think she would win it. She does like dressing up! She’ll get a big treat now.’

Mia’s favourite snack is chicken chews, so will be hoping her victory means Debbie gets in an extra supply for the holiday season.

READ MORE: 'The most Christmassy place I know' - inside Keydell Nurseries' Christmas woodland walk

The winner will receive a £50 voucher from Keydell Nurseries in Horndean, where you'll find everything for the garden plus a wide selection of gifts and a cafe.

There's also a Christmas shop and you can see Santa and enjoy the Woodland Walk.