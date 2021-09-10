Woman, 58, detained under Mental Health Act after being spotted near M27

The 58-year-old, a high-risk missing person, was located by police officers on the embankment at the M27 near Fareham.

The woman was checked over by the ambulance service, and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in uniform.

‘She has been transferred into the appropriate care,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘Officers are no longer on scene.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron