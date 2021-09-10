Woman, 58, detained under Mental Health Act after being spotted near M27
A WOMAN has been detained under the Mental Health Act after being seen near the M27.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:22 pm
The 58-year-old, a high-risk missing person, was located by police officers on the embankment at the M27 near Fareham.
The woman was checked over by the ambulance service, and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.
‘She has been transferred into the appropriate care,’ a police spokeswoman said.
‘Officers are no longer on scene.’