Woman, 64, who died in Isle of Wight bus crash is named

THE FAMILY of a woman who died after a double-decker bus collided with two cars on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to her.

Yvonne Copland, 64, died after an accident on Forest Road, in Newport, at 12.46pm on Sunday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fatality after the crash, which also injured more than a dozen others.

Loved ones of Yvonne, who hailed from the Shide area of Newport, have released a tribute.

They described her as a: ‘Much loved wife, ‘ma’ of four children and four grandchildren who was loved by all who knew her.

‘She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.’

They have also shared a message extending their gratitude to the emergency services who reacted to the crash.

They said: ‘We would like to thank the efforts of the first responders, air ambulance crew, paramedics, police, fire, members of the public and all hospital staff.

‘We would also like to thank everyone for their best wishes and support, but would respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.’

Yvonne was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo which collided with a Southern Vectis bus.

Three others in the car were taken to hospital in a serious condition, according to Hampshire police.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, also suffered a serious injury and 10 passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution – along with four people who had been travelling in a silver Mini Cooper.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190129002.